District Courts Stamp Dealer Swat Sorted Govt Help

District Courts Stamp Dealer Swat sorted govt help

President District Courts Stamp Dealer Swat, Muhammad Yaqoob Wednesday urged the government to provide financial assistance to all the petitioners affiliated to the district courts

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :President District Courts Stamp Dealer Swat, Muhammad Yaqoob Wednesday urged the government to provide financial assistance to all the petitioners affiliated to the district courts.

In a statement issued here, he said due to the lockdown, activities in the district courts had been restricted and people had not been able to visit the courts due to which their business had been affected He said the people's businesses had been affected by coronavirus and same was the case with the stamp dealer community.

He said government should provide financial aid so their

