District courts to announce bail orders till 2.30 pm to facilitate litigants

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Judge-East, Islamabad on Thursday directed the judicial officers dealing with the criminal work to announce bail orders heard by them in the day before 02:30 p.m.

The purpose of the direction was to facilitate the litigants in submission of bail bonds and timely dispatch of release robkars to the Central Jail Adyala, Rawalpindi, the office order said.

"The bail bonds and release robkars be preferably signed till 03:15 p.m. and the record keeper concerned shall be bound to submit the release robkars in the Admin (English) Branch-East, till 03:25 p.m. sharp," the order added On Friday, it said, the process of release robkars should be completed till 12:15 p.m. and the release robkars be submitted to the Admin (English) Branch-East by the record keeper till 12:25 p.m.