UrduPoint.com

District Courts To Announce Bail Orders Till 2.30 Pm To Facilitate Litigants

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2022 | 09:23 PM

District courts to announce bail orders till 2.30 pm to facilitate litigants

The District and Sessions Judge-East, Islamabad on Thursday directed the judicial officers dealing with the criminal work to announce bail orders heard by them in the day before 02:30 p.m

ISLAMABAD, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The District and Sessions Judge-East, Islamabad on Thursday directed the judicial officers dealing with the criminal work to announce bail orders heard by them in the day before 02:30 p.m.

The purpose of the direction was to facilitate the litigants in submission of bail bonds and timely dispatch of release robkars to the Central Jail Adyala, Rawalpindi, the office order said.

"The bail bonds and release robkars be preferably signed till 03:15 p.m. and the record keeper concerned shall be bound to submit the release robkars in the Admin (English) Branch-East, till 03:25 p.m. sharp," the order added On Friday, it said, the process of release robkars should be completed till 12:15 p.m. and the release robkars be submitted to the Admin (English) Branch-East by the record keeper till 12:25 p.m.

Related Topics

Islamabad Jail Rawalpindi Criminals P

Recent Stories

Father of Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi passes ..

Father of Federal Minister Ali Haider Zaidi passes away

2 minutes ago
 Omicron BA.2 Sub-Lineage Insufficiently Studied to ..

Omicron BA.2 Sub-Lineage Insufficiently Studied to Measure Difference From Origi ..

2 minutes ago
 6,846 road accidents occur during six months in Ra ..

6,846 road accidents occur during six months in Rawalpindi

2 minutes ago
 Senate body discuss "The Civil Servants (Amendment ..

Senate body discuss "The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021"

2 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Bashir Memon ..

Lahore High Court adjourns hearing of Bashir Memon's plea till 24th

4 minutes ago
 SAU VC terms GIS effective in monitoring agricultu ..

SAU VC terms GIS effective in monitoring agriculture activities

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>