UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Development Committee Approves 55 Schemes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 06:40 PM

District development committee approves 55 schemes

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The district development committee has approved 55 schemes worth Rs 500 million, under the community development programme.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir here on Sunday. The schemes approved under the community programme included: six roads, one drain in PP-75, 12 drain/ sewerage projects and two road schemes in PP-76, 12 public health engineering and one school education scheme in PP-78, eight drain and four road schemes in PP-80, and road construction and repair schemes and seven drainage schemes in PP-813.

The district committee also approved revision of estimates of eight ongoing schemes of community development programme phase II.

The meeting also approved amendments to estimates of the ongoing sewerage scheme under the annual development programme. The meeting was informed that 674 schemes of public health engineering had been approved in all districts of Punjab out of which eight schemes of Rs 82 million in Sargodha district were included.

Details of two schemes approved by cabinet committee finance Punjab for Sargodha district of Rs 32 million were also presented in the meeting.

The committee also approved the construction and repair of government schools, and Rs 40 million for FESCO and Rs 10 million for Public Health Engineering were allocated under the Prime Minister's Development Programme Phase-II.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Education Punjab Road Sargodha Sunday All Government Cabinet Million FESCO PP-75 PP-76 PP-78 PP-80

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on cent ..

26 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on procedures for &#03 ..

41 minutes ago

World Art Dubai’s 7th edition reaffirms UAE’s ..

56 minutes ago

‘Cultural Faces’ becomes permanent exhibition ..

56 minutes ago

Ministry of Health launches &#039;Ma’kom in Rama ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates GDRFA’s building

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.