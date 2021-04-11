District development committee approves 55 schemes

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :The district development committee has approved 55 schemes worth Rs 500 million, under the community development programme.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqir here on Sunday. The schemes approved under the community programme included: six roads, one drain in PP-75, 12 drain/ sewerage projects and two road schemes in PP-76, 12 public health engineering and one school education scheme in PP-78, eight drain and four road schemes in PP-80, and road construction and repair schemes and seven drainage schemes in PP-813.

The district committee also approved revision of estimates of eight ongoing schemes of community development programme phase II.

The meeting also approved amendments to estimates of the ongoing sewerage scheme under the annual development programme. The meeting was informed that 674 schemes of public health engineering had been approved in all districts of Punjab out of which eight schemes of Rs 82 million in Sargodha district were included.

Details of two schemes approved by cabinet committee finance Punjab for Sargodha district of Rs 32 million were also presented in the meeting.

The committee also approved the construction and repair of government schools, and Rs 40 million for FESCO and Rs 10 million for Public Health Engineering were allocated under the Prime Minister's Development Programme Phase-II.