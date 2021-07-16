UrduPoint.com
District Development Committee Approves 94 Development Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 01:00 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :A District Development Committee (DDC) was held on Friday to review under the chair of the chairman and Deputy Commissioner Irfan Ali Kathia.

The meeting reviewed and approved 94 development schemes of various departments under the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the year 2021-22 and these schemes would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs.1.649 billion.

Deputy Commissioner said that all the development schemes would be completed on time and informed the meeting that under ADP, " There are 60 schemes for the construction and repairing of roads in the district at an estimated cost of Rs.

1.194 billion while there are 32 other schemes for water supply and sanitation at an estimated cost of Rs. 417 million.

He further informed that 2 developments schemes of government and community of Rs. 38 million,were included as well.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Rubina Kausar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Amir Nazir Kachchi, Deputy Director Development Malik Mehboob Elahi Khar and officers of concerned departments.

