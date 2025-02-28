District Development Committee meeting held in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Development Committee was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan and reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects across the district and ensuring their timely and quality completion.

During the session detailed review of the development projects was conducted, with discussions centered on the timely utilization of resources, construction standards, and addressing challenges faced during implementation.

Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of avoiding delays and ensuring transparency in all developmental works. He directed the relevant departments to enhance project monitoring and prioritize public interest in the execution of development schemes.

The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Azka Fatima, Executive Public Health, Executive C&W, Planning Officer Finance and Planning, C&W, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, TMO Lower Tanawal, Assistant Director Local Government, and representatives from other relevant departments.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed all departments to ensure that development projects are carried out efficiently, keeping the welfare of citizens in mind.

He stressed the need for providing essential facilities to the public and maintaining high standards in all developmental activities.