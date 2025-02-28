District Development Committee Meeting Held In Abbottabad
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 11:50 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Development Committee was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Sanaullah Khan and reviewed the progress of ongoing development projects across the district and ensuring their timely and quality completion.
During the session detailed review of the development projects was conducted, with discussions centered on the timely utilization of resources, construction standards, and addressing challenges faced during implementation.
Deputy Commissioner Sanaullah Khan emphasized the importance of avoiding delays and ensuring transparency in all developmental works. He directed the relevant departments to enhance project monitoring and prioritize public interest in the execution of development schemes.
The meeting was attended by key officials, including Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Azka Fatima, Executive Public Health, Executive C&W, Planning Officer Finance and Planning, C&W, TMO Abbottabad, TMO Havelian, TMO Lower Tanawal, Assistant Director Local Government, and representatives from other relevant departments.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the Deputy Commissioner instructed all departments to ensure that development projects are carried out efficiently, keeping the welfare of citizens in mind.
He stressed the need for providing essential facilities to the public and maintaining high standards in all developmental activities.
Recent Stories
Creative Media Authority, Roots Production Studios to enhance Abu Dhabi’s crea ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 February 2025
UAE strongly condemns Israeli attacks on Syrian territory
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Layyah Canal
Investopia 2025 concludes fourth edition with 24 partnership agreements
UAE participates in first BRICS Sherpa meeting of 2025
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi concludes official visit to Pakistan
Future100 initiative discusses enhancing UAE’s entrepreneurial ecosystem
In presence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi meets diplo ..
Dubai announces remote learning for private school students on Fridays throughou ..
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Two drug supplier women nabbed6 minutes ago
-
District Development Committee meeting held in Abbottabad6 minutes ago
-
DC visits GHS, Shweki to review facilities for students36 minutes ago
-
Monitoring desk set up to control price hike in Ramazan46 minutes ago
-
PNS YARMOOK participates in international defence exhibitions56 minutes ago
-
Refreshment centre theft accused arrested with booty1 hour ago
-
Seminar on leadership held at GIK Institute2 hours ago
-
Seminar on leadership held at GIK Institute10 hours ago
-
President Zardari administers oath to new cabinet members12 hours ago
-
Sports Gala prize distribution ceremony held at GCU Chiniot campus12 hours ago
-
Pakistan making progress in every field: Talal12 hours ago
-
India denies permission to offer Namaz-e-Janaza of eminent Kashmiri Dr Sibtain12 hours ago