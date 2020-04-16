District Development Committee reviews 105 schemes of ADP

District Development Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office to discuss the progress of under-development schemes of Annual Development Program 2019-20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :District Development Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office to discuss the progress of under-development schemes of Annual Development Program 2019-20.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed to review the progress of 105 development schemes which were being completed with a cost of Rs 19.722 billion.

The meeting was told that so far funds of Rs 1.633 billion have been issued for the schemes of which Rs 945.269 million have been used.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to complete the schemes on time while maintaining all the precautionary measures for coronavirus.

He instructed to keep social distance while working on these schemes. He also directed not to compromise on the quality of the work.