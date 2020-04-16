UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Development Committee Reviews 105 Schemes Of ADP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 06:20 PM

District Development Committee reviews 105 schemes of ADP

District Development Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office to discuss the progress of under-development schemes of Annual Development Program 2019-20

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :District Development Committee met at Committee Room of Deputy Commissioner Office to discuss the progress of under-development schemes of Annual Development Program 2019-20.

The meeting was presided over by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed to review the progress of 105 development schemes which were being completed with a cost of Rs 19.722 billion.

The meeting was told that so far funds of Rs 1.633 billion have been issued for the schemes of which Rs 945.269 million have been used.

Deputy Commissioner directed the concerned officers to complete the schemes on time while maintaining all the precautionary measures for coronavirus.

He instructed to keep social distance while working on these schemes. He also directed not to compromise on the quality of the work.

Related Topics

Bahawalpur Progress All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates becomes first airline to conduct on-site ..

6 minutes ago

US purged another 5.2 mn jobs last week: governmen ..

8 minutes ago

Kiev, Donbas Say Exchanged Prisoners Will Not Be P ..

8 minutes ago

NATO Remains Committed to Helping Ukraine, Joint B ..

8 minutes ago

Lack of Racial Sensitivity Likely Led to Tensions ..

8 minutes ago

One held on fraud in PM's Ehsaas Program

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.