District Development Committee reviews progress of ongoing schemes

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2024) A meeting of the District Development Committee was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's office under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa.

The meeting reviewed the ongoing development schemes in the district.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, Deputy Director Development Faisal Shahzad, and Buildings Department officials were present.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa said that ongoing development schemes should be completed to a high standard within the stipulated time frame.

He emphasized the importance of on-site monitoring of development schemes by relevant officers and stressed the need to pay special attention to the quality of materials used.

Deputy Director of Development Faisal Shahzad informed the meeting that there are 200 development schemes of various departments across the district under the Annual Development Program, with an estimated cost of 78 billion rupees.

He stated that over 26 billion rupees have been spent until June 2023.

He further highlighted that over 9.3 billion rupees have been allocated under the Annual Development Program 2023-24, out of which more than 8 billion rupees have been released and over 6.8 billion rupees have been utilized so far.