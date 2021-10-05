District development package to ensure balanced development: CM

UrduPoint.com

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday said the PTI government had chalked out a district development package of Rs 360 billion to ensure balanced development throughout the province

He said this during a meeting with MPAs Muhammad Shafiq, Nazir Baloch and PTI ticket holder Zulfiqar Ali who called on him to discuss the matters of mutual interest.

The CM maintained that negative politics had failed before the political agenda of public service.

The opposition tried to create jangling discords on every occasion as it had no purposeful agenda, he regretted and added that propaganda based politics was the policy of opposition.

Opponents engaged in point scoring had faced defeat at every occasion, he added.

Meanwhile, the incumbent government had also rectified the past mistakes, the CMstated and reiterated that parliamentarians' problems would be resolved on prioritybasis as they were his fellows, the CM said.

