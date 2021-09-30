UrduPoint.com

District Development Package To Revolutionise People's Lives: Chief Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:38 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the district development package worth Rs 360 billion will revolutionaries lives of people, as the government is fully committed to ensuring composite development

He was talking to a MPAs delegation comprising Chaudhry Liaquat Ali, Saleem Sawar Jorra, Mian Muhammad Akhtar Hayat and Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, who called on him to discuss solution of the public problems in their areas.

The chief minister said the upgradation of Aziz Bhatti Shaheed Hospital would facilitate patients while Ram Pyari Museum in Gujrat would attract tourists, he added.

The CM regretted that some areas were kept backward in the past, adding that the public welfare scheme would be completed on priority basis to facilitate common man.

Development was the right of every city and people would be given this right, he vowed.

"We want to make the Punjab government's performance a role model for other provinces," he added.

