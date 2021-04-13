UrduPoint.com
District Development Projects Being Initiated: CM

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

District development projects being initiated: CM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that development projects are being initiated for districts and their completion will be ensured in the next two-and-a-half years.

He said this during a meeting with MPA Hamid Yar Hiraj, who called on him at his office to discuss development schemes in his constituency and matters of mutual interest.

The CM said consultations with parliamentarians would be ensured for development projects. He announced personally reviewing development schemes during the field visits.

The chief minister emphasised that the quality of work and transparency would be ensured in development schemes. People needed solution to their problems and the government would come up to their expectations, he added.

The government was utilising all resources for betterment of the common man, added the CM.

Hamid Yar Hiraj thanked the CM for making efforts for the south Punjab secretariat and appreciated that development schemes of Khanewal district were part of the CM priorities.

