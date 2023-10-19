District Diagnostic Laboratory inaugurated

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Director General (DG) Livestock and Dairy Development, Dr. Alamzaib here on Thursday inaugurated District Diagnostic Laboratory at Civil Veterinary Hospital Peshawar.

Executive Director Association for Bio Risk Management Pakistan (ABRMP), Dr. Asghar Ali, Program Coordinator, Dr. Zakir Hussain also attended the inauguration ceremony.

The laboratory was established with the cooperation of ABRMP and other health security partners. The ABRMP has also provided help and assistance in establishment of 22 District Civil Veterinary Hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, DG Livestock appreciated the help and assistance offered by ABRMP to establish these facilities and express hope of future cooperation and collaboration.

mds/