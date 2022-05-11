UrduPoint.com

District Disaster Management Authority Committee Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published May 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

District Disaster Management Authority Committee meeting

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority chaired by Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi to deal with flood like situation was held at the DC's Office on Wednesday.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Abdul Rauf Mehar, Assistant Commissioner Sambarial Haider Abbas, CEO Corporation Zubair Wattoo, XEN Irrigation Marala Muhammed Zeeshan and heads of all departments participated.

The district emergency officer briefed about rescue preparations and flood plan, and said Rescue 1122 had also set up a medical camp at Sasta Ramzan Bazaar set up by the district administration.

In addition, rescue points were set up at major recreational areas such as Headmarla and canals to to ensure safety of the public.

District Coordinator District Emergency Management Authority Majid Khan briefed about the flood situation in the district and said all possible preparations were being made to deal with possible floods.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi appreciated the performance of the rescue and issued ordersto officers of all the departments that every department should ensure its preparedness to dealwith monsoons and possible floods.

More Stories From Pakistan

