District Disaster Management Committee meeting reviews arrangements finalized for rains

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2024) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hasan Waqar Cheema along with Member National Assembly, Hanif Abbasi here on Tuesday presided over a meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee and reviewed arrangements finalized to cope with flooding.

MNA, Malik Abrar, Chaudhry Daniyal, MPAs, Malik Iftikhar, Ziaullah Shah and other administrative officers participated in the meeting.

Administrative matters regarding dealing with emergency situations in case of heavy rains were reviewed. The officials of Rescue-1122 gave a detailed briefing in the meeting.

The DC said that 17 km area of Nullah Lai passes through Rawalpindi, adding, 9 km Nullah Lai is in cantonment area while 8 km passes through Rawalpindi city. There are 19 vulnerable points in Nullah Lai, he added.

Rescue-1122, Revenue, Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi, Civil Defence, Health officers and personnel have been assigned duties at all the points, Hasan Waqar Cheema said and informed that 13 relief camps were established to deal with any emergency situation.

The DC said that 65 mm rain was recorded in Rawalpindi on Monday. The water level was recorded up to 12 feet at Kattarian and 8 feet at Gawalmandi. All the relevant departments were put on high alert to cope with flooding and any emergency, he added.

Hanif Abbasi said that all small and large nullahs of Sadiqabad, Jamia Masjid Road, Bohar Bazar, Kuri Road and others should be cleaned again.

“Natural calamities could not be controlled but, we have to fulfill our responsibilities,” Hanif Abbasi said.

Protection of the people and providing relief to the citizens is first priority of the government, he added.

Hanif Abbasi said that the members of the National and Provincial Assembly and the administration of Rawalpindi would make joint efforts to deal with these challenges.