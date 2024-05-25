Open Menu

District Disaster Mgt Authorities Urged To Take Steps For Coping With Upcoming Flood, Heavy Rains

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 25, 2024 | 09:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) The Director Operations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Sindh, Imdad Hussain Siddiqui has called upon all District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs) to take comprehensive measures in view of the upcoming flood and heavy rain season in the province.

He emphasized the critical need for proactive steps to protect lives and infrastructure.

While speaking in a workshop, he stated, "It is imperative that all DDMAs across Sindh implement robust mitigation strategies to minimize the impact of floods and heavy rains.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of our communities is our foremost priority."

The Director highlighted that early preparedness and effective response mechanisms were essential to address the anticipated weather challenges.

He said that PDMA in collaboration with IOM and UNOCHA has initiated MSRNA Training under the Information Management and Assessment Preparedness program.

This training aims at equipping PDMA and DDMA staff along with local NGOs from various districts, with the necessary skills to enhance disaster preparedness and response.

