District East Achieves Target Of Trade License Fees Recovery

July 07, 2022

The Administration of district East has recovered Rs 27 million in terms of trade license fees in the financial year 2021-22 which is 30 per cent more as compared to the previous year's Rs 22 million

Administrator DMC East Rehmatullah Sheikh has termed the efforts of Director Taxes Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh and others commendable, said a spokes person of DMC East on Thursday.

The target of Rs.

22 million was achieved in terms of trade license from Gulshan-e-Iqbal and Jamshed Zones in 2020-21 while Rs. 27 million has been recovered in terms of trade license by exceeding the targets set in 2021-22.

The Administrator East said that thanks to the recoveries under local taxes, enabled the administration to complete many development projects in the district East.

Director Taxes Ghulam Mustafa Sheikh said that the recoveries in terms of trade licenses have been completed.

