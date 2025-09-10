District East Police Join Rescue Efforts Amid Heavy Rains In Karachi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 10, 2025 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2025) As heavy rains and urban flooding continue to disrupt Karachi, District East Police have been mobilized to assist citizens in affected areas.
On the directives of SSP East, police officers and personnel have been deployed at waterlogged streets, low-lying areas, and major roads to guide and help the public. SSP East himself remained in the field to monitor the situation and ensure effective coordination of relief and security measures.
According to police officials, hundreds of people have so far been rescued in collaboration with rescue teams and shifted to safer locations.
Police teams are particularly active around Lyari Expressway, Saadi Garden, Nishtar Basti, Shahrah-e-Faisal, SITE Super Highway, and other flood-hit areas.
Special arrangements have been made to maintain traffic flow, while additional personnel, motorcycle squads, and mobile patrols have been deployed to ensure quick response in emergencies.
Authorities urged citizens to adopt precautionary measures and avoid unnecessary travel.
