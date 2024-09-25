District Education Group Meeting Held
Muhammad Irfan Published September 25, 2024 | 12:50 AM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Education Group was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Dumar at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall.
Assistant Commissioner Musawir Khan Achakzai, District Officer Education Khan Muhammad kakar, Deputy District Education Officer Mehboob Shah, District Coordinator RTSM Abdul Bari Kakar, Education Support Officer Hamidullah Mirzai, District Supervisor Balochistan Education Foundation Nasrullah Kakar, and other education officers attended the meeting
During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Dumar addressed all education officers, saying that education is a jewel and an educated society can lead to a prosperous society. He emphasized that the progress of nations depends on knowledge and education, and requested the officers to work day and night for the development of the education sector and to improve the education department.
He further stated that the main purpose of the D.E.G meeting is for all officers to perform their duties well and to improve the performance of teachers. He also directed the education officers to work within the law and to keep a close eye on the performance of their subordinates.
The education officers attentively listened to the instructions and assured the Deputy Commissioner of their cooperation. At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Dumar thanked all officers for their commitment to implementing his instructions.
APP/ask.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Role of private sector critical in benefiting from country's renewable energy potential: Romina20 minutes ago
-
Chinese Consulate organises reception on 75th National Day20 minutes ago
-
NA body examines national health challenges30 minutes ago
-
BFCs promoting commercial, business activities in province: Secy40 minutes ago
-
Govt approves PIMS HVAC project50 minutes ago
-
KP Assembly continues debate on terror incidents50 minutes ago
-
Govt working on power sector to provide affordable energy to consumers: Awais1 hour ago
-
Sindh Madressatul Islam University produces first PhD1 hour ago
-
Pakistan, China work together to promote sustainable growth: CM Sindh1 hour ago
-
Lawyers guarantee political, constitutional stability, says governor Punjab3 hours ago
-
CUI marks Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival3 hours ago
-
Admissions reinstated following reconciliation between nursing students3 hours ago