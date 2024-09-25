District education group meeting held

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) A meeting of the District Education Group was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Dumar at the Deputy Commissioner's Conference Hall.

Assistant Commissioner Musawir Khan Achakzai, District Officer Education Khan Muhammad kakar, Deputy District Education Officer Mehboob Shah, District Coordinator RTSM Abdul Bari Kakar, Education Support Officer Hamidullah Mirzai, District Supervisor Balochistan Education Foundation Nasrullah Kakar, and other education officers attended the meeting

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Dumar addressed all education officers, saying that education is a jewel and an educated society can lead to a prosperous society. He emphasized that the progress of nations depends on knowledge and education, and requested the officers to work day and night for the development of the education sector and to improve the education department.

He further stated that the main purpose of the D.E.G meeting is for all officers to perform their duties well and to improve the performance of teachers. He also directed the education officers to work within the law and to keep a close eye on the performance of their subordinates.

The education officers attentively listened to the instructions and assured the Deputy Commissioner of their cooperation. At the end of the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Saeed Ahmed Dumar thanked all officers for their commitment to implementing his instructions.

APP/ask.