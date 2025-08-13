District Education Office Larkana Observed Independence Day With Enthusiasm
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 07:01 PM
On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and Maarka e Haq a ceremony was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Memorial Hall in Larkana, organized by the District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Gulbahar Magsi and Taluka Education Officer (TEO) Male Javed Halepoto Wednesday, A cake was cut to mark the event
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and Maarka e Haq a ceremony was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Memorial Hall in Larkana, organized by the District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Gulbahar Magsi and Taluka Education Officer (TEO) Male Javed Halepoto Wednesday, A cake was cut to mark the event.
The ceremony was attended by MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Leghari, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Assistant Education Officer (AEO) Irshad Ali Magsi,TEO Secondary Female Saida Abbasi, Ayesha Halepoto, Rukhsana Naz Soomro, Zahid Ali Halepoto, Director Colleges Altaf Abro, along with teachers, students, and parents from various schools in large numbers.
On this occasion, the national flag was hoisted alongside the cake-cutting ceremony, and students from different schools presented tableaus.
Addressing the event, the speakers stated that our beloved Pakistan gained independence on August 14, 1947, as a result of the relentless struggle of its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders.
They expressed gratitude for living in a free country, calling independence a blessing that many nations around the world are still fighting for.
They further praised DEO Secondary Gulbahar Magsi and her team for organizing such a splendid event to express love for Pakistan. Special prayers were also offered for the country’s progress, prosperity, and security.
Additionally, awards and shields were distributed among education department officials, headmasters, teachers, students, and guests present at the ceremony.
Recent Stories
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara ..
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm
UAE, Egypt explore use of AI in issuing fatwas
Sports, cultural festivities held in South Waziristan to celebrate Independence ..
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags
FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations
Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved
Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting to discuss anti-Polio campaign4 seconds ago
-
Pakistan, Burkina Faso discuss cooperation in energy, mining, petroleum sectors5 seconds ago
-
Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara hails Indus Hospital ..6 seconds ago
-
Youth Excellence Award conferred on UAF assistant professor8 seconds ago
-
District Education office Larkana observed Independence day with enthusiasm12 seconds ago
-
MPA, DC Sialkot visit flood-affected areas17 minutes ago
-
AJK bridges decorated with colorful lights, national flags17 minutes ago
-
FDA finalises arrangements for Independence Day and Maarka-e-Haq celebrations17 minutes ago
-
Concept paper of 'One Student, One Plant' campaign approved17 minutes ago
-
Scholar addresses SCCI on Islamic trade ethics17 minutes ago
-
SAFWCO Group organizes Independence Day celebrations17 minutes ago
-
Preparing Pakistan to meet future needs in AI top priority: Federal Minister for Information Technol ..21 minutes ago