District Education Office Larkana Observed Independence Day With Enthusiasm

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2025 | 07:01 PM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations and Maarka e Haq a ceremony was held at Begum Nusrat Bhutto Memorial Hall in Larkana, organized by the District Education Officer (DEO) Secondary Gulbahar Magsi and Taluka Education Officer (TEO) Male Javed Halepoto Wednesday, A cake was cut to mark the event.

The ceremony was attended by MPA Jameel Ahmed Soomro, District Council Chairman Ijaz Ahmed Leghari, Special Assistant to CM Sindh Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Assistant Education Officer (AEO) Irshad Ali Magsi,TEO Secondary Female Saida Abbasi, Ayesha Halepoto, Rukhsana Naz Soomro, Zahid Ali Halepoto, Director Colleges Altaf Abro, along with teachers, students, and parents from various schools in large numbers.

On this occasion, the national flag was hoisted alongside the cake-cutting ceremony, and students from different schools presented tableaus.

Addressing the event, the speakers stated that our beloved Pakistan gained independence on August 14, 1947, as a result of the relentless struggle of its founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and other leaders.

They expressed gratitude for living in a free country, calling independence a blessing that many nations around the world are still fighting for.

They further praised DEO Secondary Gulbahar Magsi and her team for organizing such a splendid event to express love for Pakistan. Special prayers were also offered for the country’s progress, prosperity, and security.

Additionally, awards and shields were distributed among education department officials, headmasters, teachers, students, and guests present at the ceremony.

