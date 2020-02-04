District Education Officer (DEO) office Haripur notifies committee for scrutiny and interviews of PST posts

UrduPoint.com
District Education Officer (DEO) Male office Haripur Tuesday notified committees for the scrutiny and interviews of candidates for PST posts

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :District education Officer (DEO) Male office Haripur Tuesday notified committees for the scrutiny and interviews of candidates for PST posts.

According to the notification issued by the DEO Omer Khan Kundi, after receiving the schedule from testing agency for induction of PST teachers union wise we have formed committees those would scrutinize the documents and interview the candidates those would qualified for NTS test from 6th to 8th February at Haripur, Ghazi and Khanpur.

For Haripur the scrutiny original documents and interview of the candidates those would qualify on merit would be conducted in Govt. High school Khalabat Township No.4, for PST Ghazi scrutiny and interviews, would be conducted in Govt. High School Ghazi and for PST Tehsil Khanpur the scrutiny and interview would be conducted in Govt. High School Khanpur.

The candidates were directed to bring original documents with two sets of photocopies and supporting documents on the day of the interview, candidates would be considered absent those would not come on the given date and no excuse would be acceptable in this regard.

For the convenience of the candidate union council, wise lists would also be displayed on DEO official Whatsapp pages.

In another notification of DEO office Haripur it was mentioned that after receiving the schedule from testing agency for different cadres of teachers including Gen Maths, Chemistry, Biology, IT, DM, PET, AT, Qari, TT and CTIT temporary merits lists would be displayed on 4th February at DEO office Haripur and Govt. Secondary School No. Haripur.

Candidates can submit objection and appeals against the merit lists till 8th February at DEO office Haripur, no excuse would be accepted later on a due date while the lists would also displayed on DEO official Whatsapp pages.

