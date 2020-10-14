District Education Officer (Primary) transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh government Wednesday transferred Saeed-ur-Rehman, District education Officer (Primary) Hyderabad with immediate effect and assigned additional charge of the post to Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin District Education Officer (Elementary and Secondary) Hyderabad till further orders.

According to a notification issued here, Saeed-ur-Rehman, District Education Officer (Primary) BS-19 was transferred and posted as DEO (Primary) Malir Karachi against an existing vacancy while additional charge of the post of District Education Officer (Primary) Hyderabad had been assigned to Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin DEO (Elementary and Secondary) BS-19 till further orders.