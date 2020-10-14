UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Education Officer (Primary) Transferred

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 07:00 PM

District Education Officer (Primary) transferred

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :The Sindh government Wednesday transferred Saeed-ur-Rehman, District education Officer (Primary) Hyderabad with immediate effect and assigned additional charge of the post to Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin District Education Officer (Elementary and Secondary) Hyderabad till further orders.

According to a notification issued here, Saeed-ur-Rehman, District Education Officer (Primary) BS-19 was transferred and posted as DEO (Primary) Malir Karachi against an existing vacancy while additional charge of the post of District Education Officer (Primary) Hyderabad had been assigned to Pir Ghulam Mohiuddin DEO (Elementary and Secondary) BS-19 till further orders.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Education Hyderabad Malir Ghulam Mohiuddin Post Government

Recent Stories

UAE government holds consultative meetings in prep ..

2 minutes ago

&#039;General Budget Committee&#039; holds its fir ..

17 minutes ago

Spotlight on Pakistan amid re-election to UN Human ..

46 minutes ago

Finance Ministry launches Phase II of Accrual Acco ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture, GDRFA join hands to enhance joint s ..

1 hour ago

OPEC data affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to oil pro ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.