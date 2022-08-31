UrduPoint.com

District Election Commission Abbottabad Organizes Awareness Seminar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 07:51 PM

District election commission Abbottabad organizes awareness seminar

Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) district Election Commissioner Abbottabad Wednesday organized seminars, workshops and speech contests in various schools and colleges for the promotion and awareness of election issues amongst the youth in district Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) district Election Commissioner Abbottabad Wednesday organized seminars, workshops and speech contests in various schools and colleges for the promotion and awareness of election issues amongst the youth in district Abbottabad.

The awareness campaign started once again after the completion of local government elections in district Abbottabad in which the students of higher secondary and high school were informed about the ECP and the electoral process.

In this regard, a seminar was organized on August 30 at Government Higher Secondary School, Nawan Shahr, where more than a hundred students participated.

District Election Commissioner Zeeshan Khan provided information to the participants about the constitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the preparation of election lists and the construction of polling stations and participation during the election were specifically highlighted.

Aziz Bahadur, Regional Election Commissioner, Hazara Division, highlighted the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan and answered the questions of the children about the electoral process. The Vice-Principal Govt. High School praised the awareness program of the Election Commission and proposed to include the election project in colleges and schools.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Abbottabad Election Commission Of Pakistan August Government

Recent Stories

SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II r ..

SU declares B.Sc. (Pass) Part-I Failure, Part-II results

55 seconds ago
 Skills development of inmates top priority of dist ..

Skills development of inmates top priority of district admin: Deputy Commissione ..

56 seconds ago
 Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m co ..

Punjab Ombudsman helps 11 applicants get Rs 33m collectively

3 minutes ago
 Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for ..

Maryam promises rebuilding homes, compensation for losses to flood victims

3 minutes ago
 Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Satur ..

Gorbachev Farewell Ceremony to Take Place on Saturday - Venediktov

3 minutes ago
 Nine criminals held, contraband seized

Nine criminals held, contraband seized

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.