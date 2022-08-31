District election commission Abbottabad organizes awareness seminar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Following the directives of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) district Election Commissioner Abbottabad Wednesday organized seminars, workshops and speech contests in various schools and colleges for the promotion and awareness of election issues amongst the youth in district Abbottabad.

The awareness campaign started once again after the completion of local government elections in district Abbottabad in which the students of higher secondary and high school were informed about the ECP and the electoral process.

In this regard, a seminar was organized on August 30 at Government Higher Secondary School, Nawan Shahr, where more than a hundred students participated.

District Election Commissioner Zeeshan Khan provided information to the participants about the constitutional role of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the preparation of election lists and the construction of polling stations and participation during the election were specifically highlighted.

Aziz Bahadur, Regional Election Commissioner, Hazara Division, highlighted the efforts of the Election Commission of Pakistan and answered the questions of the children about the electoral process. The Vice-Principal Govt. High School praised the awareness program of the Election Commission and proposed to include the election project in colleges and schools.