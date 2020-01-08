UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Election Commission Set Up 106 Display Centers In Naushehro Feroze

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:27 PM

District Election Commission set up 106 display centers in Naushehro Feroze

District Election Commission (DEC) on Wednesday informed that 106 display centers had been set up in district Naushehro Feroze for the convenience of people

NAUSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :District Election Commission (DEC) on Wednesday informed that 106 display centers had been set up in district Naushehro Feroze for the convenience of people.

In a statement, he advised the voters to check their name in the voter lists displayed in their relevant areas, villages.

DEC further asked that people could ensure the registration as per permanent/Temporary address mentioned in CNIC. He said that last date for the enrolement of the vote,correction and transfer of Bio-data had been fixed to January 24.

He advised the desirous persons to visit display centres along with Original/ Photo cop of CNICs for obtaining form,more information to centre incharge, district election commissioner and Registration officer Naushahro Feroze. or apply online at the website. www.ecp.gov,pk

Related Topics

Election Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Visit Colombian Peso January December

Recent Stories

Indian police open fire to clear strike protests

3 minutes ago

Ukraine passenger jet crashes in Iran killing all ..

3 minutes ago

Chief Minister welcomes passing of Services Act Am ..

3 minutes ago

Iran's anti-US strikes: measured, but not final re ..

3 minutes ago

Musical show held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

16 minutes ago

UN Mission in Iraq Calls for Dialogue After Iran's ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.