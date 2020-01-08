District Election Commission set up 106 display centers in Naushehro Feroze

District Election Commission (DEC) on Wednesday informed that 106 display centers had been set up in district Naushehro Feroze for the convenience of people

NAUSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :District Election Commission (DEC) on Wednesday informed that 106 display centers had been set up in district Naushehro Feroze for the convenience of people.

In a statement, he advised the voters to check their name in the voter lists displayed in their relevant areas, villages.

DEC further asked that people could ensure the registration as per permanent/Temporary address mentioned in CNIC. He said that last date for the enrolement of the vote,correction and transfer of Bio-data had been fixed to January 24.

He advised the desirous persons to visit display centres along with Original/ Photo cop of CNICs for obtaining form,more information to centre incharge, district election commissioner and Registration officer Naushahro Feroze. or apply online at the website. www.ecp.gov,pk