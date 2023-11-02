Open Menu

District Election Commission Starts Preparations For Elections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 02:50 PM

District election commission starts preparations for elections

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The district election commission has launched preparations for the upcoming general elections in light of instructions from the Election Commission of Pakistan(ECP).

As part of efforts, District Election Commissioner Abdul Rauf Khan has started the process of inspecting the proposed polling stations at several places to complete the election process transparently.

Of these, he visited Government Higher Secondary School Shor Kot, Government Primary School Pusha Pul, Government Primary and middle School Yarik, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Paharpur, Government Degree College Paharpur, Government High School Paharpur, Government Girls Degree College Paharpur, Government Higher Secondary School-1 Paharpur and several other polling stations.

During the inspection, the team assessed the available facilities and discussed relevant matters with school authorities and relevant officials.

On this occasion, he said it was one of the priorities of the Election Commission to ensure the best election environment for both the voters and the polling staff and in this regard, he added that no negligence would be tolerated.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Election Commission Of Pakistan From Government Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

15 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

37 minutes ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi holds 2nd conference of Pre-COP programme on Susta ..

2 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakista ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Rain threatens Pakistan-New Zealand clash

3 hours ago
 DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable ene ..

DEWA discusses cooperation in clean, renewable energy with German delegation

3 hours ago
ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard ..

ALC announces shortlists for inaugural &#039;Sard Al Thahab Award&#039;

3 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lank ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 33 India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

3 hours ago
 Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirm ..

Expo City accelerates COP28 preparations, reaffirming UAE&#039;s global leadersh ..

3 hours ago
 Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extort ..

Abid Boxer secures bail in cases related to extortion, harboring fugitives

3 hours ago
 Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks tod ..

Second tranche: Pakistan-IMF due to hold talks today in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 November 2023

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan