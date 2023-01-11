UrduPoint.com

District Election Commissioner Assumes Office

Published January 11, 2023

District Election Commissioner assumes office

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Newly appointed District Election Commissioner Sargodha Ghulam Abbas assumed the charge of his office here on Wednesday.

The staff of District Election Commission office welcomed the newly DEC and presented him a bouquet on his arrival at office.

According to ECP news release, his predecessor Muhammad Aslam was replaced and appointed as District Election Commissioner Muzaffargarh.

District Election Commissioner Ghulam Abbas said that the ECP was fullycommitted to ensure all election related process transparent.

