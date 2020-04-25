District Election Commissioner complains against DC Shikarpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2020 ) :The dispute between the Deputy Commissioner Shikarpur and the District Election Commissioner came out in the open when the District Election Commissioner Zaheer Sahito on Saturday launched a written complaint to the provincial election commissioner and the ECP against DC Shikarpur Rahim Bakhash Maitlo.

The District Election Commissioner, Zaheer Sahito, in his letter to the provincial election commissioner and the ECP accused DC Shikarpur of unlawfully inviting political personalities which was the violation of the code of conduct.

He said the DC Maitlo also challenged the powers of the ECP. Demanding strict action against the deputy commissioner, Zaheer Sahito complained that the officer used intemperate language and even threatened him during their meeting onApril 17th.