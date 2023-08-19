Open Menu

District Election Commissioner Hyderabad Transferred

Muhammad Irfan Published August 19, 2023 | 08:22 PM

District Election Commissioner (DEC) of Hyderabad Muhammad Yousuf Majeedano, who supervised the local government elections of Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC), has been transferred to Shaheed Benazirabad district

According to a notification issued on Saturday, Majeedano would be replaced by the DEC Shaheed Benazirabad Pervez Ahmed Kalwar.

Both officers are expected to assume charge of their respective offices on August 21.

The transfer has preceded the scheduled delimitation exercise for creating new Constituencies for the national and provincial assemblies in Hyderabad.

