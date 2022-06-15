UrduPoint.com

District Election Commissioner Visits Voters' Display Centers

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2022 | 07:29 PM

District Election Commissioner visits voters' display centers

District Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanwri on Wednesday said that all measures were being taken for making Local Body elections fair and transparent and all relevant institutions were fully cooperating in this regard

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanwri on Wednesday said that all measures were being taken for making Local Body elections fair and transparent and all relevant institutions were fully cooperating in this regard.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, Azhar expressed these views during the visit of display centers setup in Badin and Tando Bago.

DEC urged people to visit their nearest display center and register or verify their name in the provisional voter list.

He informed that 95 display centers had been established in different areas of the district which will remain open till 19 June from 8.am to 4 pm while all required forms were also available at all display centers.

DEC on the occasion directed staff of display centers to extend cooperation with people visiting display centers and provide all facilities to them according to relevant law.

Related Topics

Election Visit Bago Badin June All From

Recent Stories

Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescripti ..

Sale of sleeping pills without doctors' prescription banned

2 minutes ago
 Scientist must develop resilient agriculture to ta ..

Scientist must develop resilient agriculture to tackle new challenges: UAF Vice ..

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner for accelerating dredging, de-silting ..

Commissioner for accelerating dredging, de-silting work of Nullahs

2 minutes ago
 PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in ..

PM for strict compliance of projects timelines in Rashakai SEZ

4 minutes ago
 Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

Medical camp held for cattle under SIADP

4 minutes ago
 PFA disposes of material worth millions

PFA disposes of material worth millions

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.