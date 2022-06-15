District Election Commissioner visits voters' display centers

District Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanwri on Wednesday said that all measures were being taken for making Local Body elections fair and transparent and all relevant institutions were fully cooperating in this regard

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commissioner Azhar Hussain Taanwri on Wednesday said that all measures were being taken for making Local Body elections fair and transparent and all relevant institutions were fully cooperating in this regard.

According to a handout issued by the district information office, Azhar expressed these views during the visit of display centers setup in Badin and Tando Bago.

DEC urged people to visit their nearest display center and register or verify their name in the provisional voter list.

He informed that 95 display centers had been established in different areas of the district which will remain open till 19 June from 8.am to 4 pm while all required forms were also available at all display centers.

DEC on the occasion directed staff of display centers to extend cooperation with people visiting display centers and provide all facilities to them according to relevant law.