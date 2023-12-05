District Election Commissioner vows to ensure facilities for disabled voters in elections

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) The Arts Foundation Mirpurkhas, alongside the Gulistan-e-Mazooreen Institute, organized a program on Tuesday advocating for the inclusion of disabled women in the electoral process.

According to the report, District Election Commissioner Khalid Hussain assured free and fair elections and highlighted measures to facilitate disabled voters.

The participants urged the Election Commission to address issues faced by disabled voters, emphasizing the importance of ramps and wheelchairs at polling stations.

The commissioner assured collaborative efforts with NADRA and detailed preparations for upcoming elections, stressing the responsibility of citizens to exercise their voting rights for a better future.

