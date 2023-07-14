Open Menu

District Election Office Announces Schedule For LG By-polls And Appoints RO

Faizan Hashmi Published July 14, 2023 | 07:20 PM

District Election Office announces schedule for LG by-polls and appoints RO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday announced a by-election for vacant seats in several Neighbourhood Councils/Village Councils while Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer has been appointed as Returning Officer (RO) to oversee the electoral process.

According to the public notice, residents and registered voters of the Neighbourhood Councils/Village Councils including Malkapora Urban-II (Minority Councillor), Malkapora Urban-III (Female Councillor), Central Urban-III (Minority Councillor), Nawashahr Urban (Farmer Councillor), Dheri Kahyal-II (Female Councillor), Majhoohan-II (Female Councillor) and Chambah (General Councillor) can participate in the election.

Interested candidates can submit their nomination papers from July 17 to 19, 2023, at the Sub-Divisional Office near Bilal Mosque, PMA Kakul Road, Abbottabad.

The list of nominated candidates will be published on July 20 while scrutiny of the papers would be conducted from July 21 to 24, to ensure compliance with electoral regulations.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed on July 25 and 26. The Appellate Tribunal will review the appeals and make decisions on August 1. The amended list of candidates will then be published on August 2.

On August 3 nomination papers can be withdrawn. On the same day, the final list of candidates will be displayed. Election symbols will be issued to the candidates on August 4. Polling is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 27. The final results will be announced on August 30.

For further information and inquiries, individuals can contact the office of Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, the Returning Officer/Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer of Abbottabad Wildlife Division. The office operates from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Abbottabad Minority Election Commission Of Pakistan Road Same July August Sunday Mosque From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per u ..

NEPRA set to increase power tariff by Rs4.96 per unit

22 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department conclud ..

Sharjah&#039;s Health Promotion Department concludes &#039;Suhbati 2023&#039;

38 minutes ago
 House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives p ..

House of Wisdom&#039;s 2023 Summer Camp receives participants

38 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing ..

Sharjah Ruler condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humoo ..

38 minutes ago
 Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ..

Dubai Land Department, Dubai Development Authority ink MoU to fulfil emirate&#03 ..

53 minutes ago
 Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to res ..

Zhob, Sui terrorist attacks’ martyrs laid to rest with full military honours

1 hour ago
UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 ..

UAE Muay Thai Open Championships kicks off with 73 bouts

1 hour ago
 Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensati ..

Aima Baig's ‘Funkari’ becomes internet sensation

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing o ..

UAE leaders condole King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

2 hours ago
 Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

Saud Shakeel gears up for his first away Test

2 hours ago

ACC Men’s emerging teams Asia Cup 2023: Dahani’s five-wicket haul leads Paki ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan