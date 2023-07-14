District Election Office announces schedule for LG by-polls and appoints RO

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday announced a by-election for vacant seats in several Neighbourhood Councils/Village Councils while Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer has been appointed as Returning Officer (RO) to oversee the electoral process.

According to the public notice, residents and registered voters of the Neighbourhood Councils/Village Councils including Malkapora Urban-II (Minority Councillor), Malkapora Urban-III (Female Councillor), Central Urban-III (Minority Councillor), Nawashahr Urban (Farmer Councillor), Dheri Kahyal-II (Female Councillor), Majhoohan-II (Female Councillor) and Chambah (General Councillor) can participate in the election.

Interested candidates can submit their nomination papers from July 17 to 19, 2023, at the Sub-Divisional Office near Bilal Mosque, PMA Kakul Road, Abbottabad.

The list of nominated candidates will be published on July 20 while scrutiny of the papers would be conducted from July 21 to 24, to ensure compliance with electoral regulations.

Appeals against the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed on July 25 and 26. The Appellate Tribunal will review the appeals and make decisions on August 1. The amended list of candidates will then be published on August 2.

On August 3 nomination papers can be withdrawn. On the same day, the final list of candidates will be displayed. Election symbols will be issued to the candidates on August 4. Polling is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 27. The final results will be announced on August 30.

For further information and inquiries, individuals can contact the office of Sardar Muhammad Nawaz, the Returning Officer/Sub-Divisional Wildlife Officer of Abbottabad Wildlife Division. The office operates from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM.