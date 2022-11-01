UrduPoint.com

District Election Office Organises Awareness Session Regarding Procedure Of Election Process

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 01, 2022 | 07:22 PM

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :District Election Office Shaheed Benazirabad with the coordination of Department of Education organized an awareness program at Government Girls High School Nawabshah regarding procedure of election process during elections and demonstrated mock pole activity.

In this regard District Election Commissioner Pervez Ahmed Kalwar accompanied by District Education Officer Qurban Ali Rahu visited the school and inspected the mock pole activity.

The District Election Commissioner said that right exercise of franchise is necessary for the development of the country for which the Election Commission of Pakistan is conducting awareness programs regarding entry and importance of vote at educational institutions for girls and boys students.

He said that students are being given practical experience through mock poll activity regarding the election process and to cast votes easily.

He thanked the education department who extended support about creating awareness among students regarding entry of vote and election process.

Addressing the occasion, District Education Officer Secondary Qurban Ali Rahu said that holding of awareness programs by Election Commission of Pakistan for students is commendable and they would feel ease in casting their votes in future.

Headmistress Government Girls High School, Shabana Naz Siddiqui, Election Officer Shahabuddin, Khalida Umer Arain, Masroor Memon and others were present at the awareness program.

