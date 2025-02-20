District Emergency Board Meeting Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Disaster Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fahad Mahmood, here on Thursday.
The meeting was attended by District Emergency Officer Mazhar Shah and other officers of the departments concerned.
The District Emergency Board secretary presented the agenda regarding advance arrangements for possible flood prevention, monthly emergency report, prevention of water wastage by PDMA and provision of awareness on other issues.
The deputy commissioner directed the officers of all departments to complete the flood contingency plans as soon as possible. He said that the awareness campaign regarding prevention of water wastage should be run effectively so that the water storage can be preserved.
