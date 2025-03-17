District Emergency Board Reviews Possible Flood Situation
Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur.
The meeting reviewed the potential flood situation, the Disaster Management Plan for the monsoon season, and special security and safety arrangements. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue directed that all arrangements should be completed in a timely manner to deal with any unforeseen situation through mutual coordination among all departments. He said that flood relief camps and medical camps should be established, and all preparations should be completed in a timely manner by Livestock and the Agriculture Department.
Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, and officers from other relevant departments were present at the meeting. The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur District Emergency Board and District Management Authority informed the meeting that a Disaster Emergency Plan has been formulated to deal with potential accidents in relation to the pre-flood monsoon season of 2025.
