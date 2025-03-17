Open Menu

District Emergency Board Reviews Possible Flood Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 05:50 PM

District emergency board reviews possible flood situation

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimur.

The meeting reviewed the potential flood situation, the Disaster Management Plan for the monsoon season, and special security and safety arrangements. The Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue directed that all arrangements should be completed in a timely manner to deal with any unforeseen situation through mutual coordination among all departments. He said that flood relief camps and medical camps should be established, and all preparations should be completed in a timely manner by Livestock and the Agriculture Department.

Assistant Commissioner City, Assistant Commissioner Saddar, District Emergency Officer Baqir Hussain, and officers from other relevant departments were present at the meeting. The Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur District Emergency Board and District Management Authority informed the meeting that a Disaster Emergency Plan has been formulated to deal with potential accidents in relation to the pre-flood monsoon season of 2025.

Recent Stories

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

11 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

11 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

41 minutes ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

56 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

56 minutes ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

1 hour ago
ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

1 hour ago
 Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Confe ..

Saif Mohammed Al Midfa appointed to WTCA’s Conferences and Exhibitions Advisor ..

2 hours ago
 Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teach ..

Punjab bans use of mobile phones for college teachers, students during classes

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in intern ..

Ministry of Foreign Affairs participates in international conference to ensure s ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

Etihad Airways adds Third daily flight to Moscow

2 hours ago
 National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to A ..

National Bonds’ investment portfolio surges to AED15.8 billion with 22% growth ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan