District Emergency Board reviews pre-flood arrangements

A meeting of the District Emergency Board and District Management Authority was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Emergency board and District Management Authority was held in the committee room of the Deputy Commissioner's Office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shahid Imran Marth directed that all the arrangements regarding pre-flood preparations should be completed properly.

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur Baqir Hussain informed the meeting about the arrangements for the pre-flood.

He said that Disaster Emergency Plan has been formulated to deal with any possible incident. He said that 36 ambulances of Rescue 1122, 6 Fire Vehicles, 3 Rescue Vehicles, 42 Motorbike Ambulances, and 511 Rescuers will perform their duties in the district. The officers of relevant departments were present in the meeting.