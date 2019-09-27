UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

District Emergency Office (DEO) Visits Rescue 1122 Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:13 PM

District Emergency Office (DEO) visits Rescue 1122 office

District Emergency Office (DEO), Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur visited the office of the department in Ahmedpur East here on Friday

BAHAWALPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :District Emergency Office (DEO), Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur visited the office of the department in Ahmedpur East here on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, DEO, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, Baqir Hussain visited office of Rescue 1122 in Ahmedpur East and inspected the arrangements to tackle any emergency like situation in the area.

He examined safety equipments at the office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 had been playing a pivotal role in carrying out rescue and relief operation in the province.

He said that the rescuers and ambulances of Rescue 1122 transported thousands of patients to hospitals.

He added that as well as thousands of injured were given medical aid at road accident site and later were shifted to hospitals for further medical treatment.

Related Topics

Injured Punjab Road Accident Bahawalpur SITE Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

Pakistan supports democratic, accountable UNSC: Fo ..

1 minute ago

Meeting held to review performance of departments

1 minute ago

Kashmir Solidarity rally held in Lower Dir

1 minute ago

Germany's climate-stressed trees face 'catastrophe ..

1 minute ago

Haftar ready for 'dialogue' as UN pressures Libya' ..

7 minutes ago

Transfer of Last Belugas From Russia's 'Whale Jail ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.