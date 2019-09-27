District Emergency Office (DEO) visits Rescue 1122 office

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :District Emergency Office (DEO), Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur visited the office of the department in Ahmedpur East here on Friday.

According to a press release issued here, DEO, Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 Bahawalpur, Baqir Hussain visited office of Rescue 1122 in Ahmedpur East and inspected the arrangements to tackle any emergency like situation in the area.

He examined safety equipments at the office.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122 had been playing a pivotal role in carrying out rescue and relief operation in the province.

He said that the rescuers and ambulances of Rescue 1122 transported thousands of patients to hospitals.

He added that as well as thousands of injured were given medical aid at road accident site and later were shifted to hospitals for further medical treatment.