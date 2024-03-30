Open Menu

District Emergency Officer Deploys Rescue 1122 In Abbottabad To Ensure Public Safety During Ramadan

Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM

District Emergency Officer deploys Rescue 1122 in Abbottabad to ensure public safety during Ramadan

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Muhammad Arif Khattak Saturday has deployed rescue personnel at various places of Abbottabad district to ensure the safety of public during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

In response to the directives of DEO Abbottabad Muhammad Arif Khattak, rescue personnel have been dispatched to various locations across Abbottabad district to efficiently address any unforeseen emergencies.

Rescue points have been established on key thoroughfares including Murree Road, PMA Chowk, and Abbottabad Cantonment Bazaar.

District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak visited the rescue points to oversee operations and ensure readiness to respond to any emergency situations.

During his visits, District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak met with the deployed personnel and encouraged them to boost their morale for their dedicated service.

Expressing his commitment to public safety, Arif Khattak emphasized that during the holy month of Ramadan, every possible rescue facility will be extended to the public, reaffirming the administration's dedication to ensuring the well-being of citizens.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Murree Road Ramadan

Recent Stories

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to p ..

Former CJP Jillani to head inquiry commission to probe IHC judges’ letter

25 minutes ago
 FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s atten ..

FBR’s Rs2544bn revenue needs judiciary’s attention: Khawaja Asif

4 hours ago
 Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

Punjab CM Maryam approves Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card

4 hours ago
 Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaulla ..

Ministries to be asked about performance: Attaullah Tarar

5 hours ago
 Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pa ..

Shaheen expresses displeasure over debate about Pakistan T20 captaincy

5 hours ago
 1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from ..

1st consignment of high breed cattle reaches from Brazil

7 hours ago
PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coac ..

PCB advertises for Red and White Ball cricket coaches

7 hours ago
 Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse ..

Pakistan, Djibouti agree to boost ties in diverse areas

8 hours ago
 International Day of Zero Waste being observed tod ..

International Day of Zero Waste being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 March 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 March 2024

11 hours ago
 Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Lever ..

Liverpool target Xabi Alonso says staying as Leverkusen coach

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan