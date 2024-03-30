- Home
District Emergency Officer Deploys Rescue 1122 In Abbottabad To Ensure Public Safety During Ramadan
Umer Jamshaid Published March 30, 2024 | 07:10 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) District Emergency Officer (DEO) Muhammad Arif Khattak Saturday has deployed rescue personnel at various places of Abbottabad district to ensure the safety of public during the holy month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr.
In response to the directives of DEO Abbottabad Muhammad Arif Khattak, rescue personnel have been dispatched to various locations across Abbottabad district to efficiently address any unforeseen emergencies.
Rescue points have been established on key thoroughfares including Murree Road, PMA Chowk, and Abbottabad Cantonment Bazaar.
District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak visited the rescue points to oversee operations and ensure readiness to respond to any emergency situations.
During his visits, District Emergency Officer Arif Khattak met with the deployed personnel and encouraged them to boost their morale for their dedicated service.
Expressing his commitment to public safety, Arif Khattak emphasized that during the holy month of Ramadan, every possible rescue facility will be extended to the public, reaffirming the administration's dedication to ensuring the well-being of citizens.
