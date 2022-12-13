UrduPoint.com

District Emergency Officer Inspects Arrangements At Station-11, 33

District Emergency Officer of Rescue service 1122 Awais Babar on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Rescue Stations 11 and 13 and inspected arrangements for tackling emergencies

Accompanied by Emergency Officer Numan Ullah Marwat, the district emergency officer met with staff and was briefed about matters pertaining to ongoing rescue activities and checked the attendance of staff.

He also inspected the uniform of workers, the cleanliness condition of vehicles and its equipment used by the rescue service for coping with emergencies in the district.

He inquired about the medical-related facilities including medicines for tackling and directed the rescuers to remain alert round the clock for providing prompt services to people during emergencies.

He expressed satisfaction over the performance of the station, adding staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

He said that district emergency service rescue 1122 was fully equipped with all equipment and was playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations.

He said that it was his vision to further improve services of the Rescue 1122 and in this regard no negligence would be tolerated.

