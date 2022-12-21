UrduPoint.com

District Emergency Officer Rescue 1122 Inspects Arrangements At Command, Control Room

December 21, 2022

District emergency officer Rescue 1122 inspects arrangements at Command, Control Room

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :District Emergency Officer of Rescue Service 1122 Awais Babar paid a surprise visit to the Command and Control Room late Tuesday night to take stock of the operational capability of the communication system.

The district emergency officer met with staff who briefed him about matters pertaining to available arrangements for coping with emergencies besides the communication system-cum-emergency software.

Awais Babar personally operated the Command and Control System and checked the response from all attached emergency stations to check its working.

He directed the rescue staff to remain alert to effectively tackle emergencies and provide relief to citizens.

He expressed satisfaction with the performance of the station. He said the staff of the service was efficiently tackling emergencies.

He said that district emergency service rescue 1122 was fully equipped and was playing an effective role in saving human lives by responding promptly during emergency situations.

He said that it was his vision to further improve services of the Rescue 1122.

