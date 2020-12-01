District emergency officer reviews monthly performance

RENALAKHURD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal reviewed the Rescue-1122 monthly performance at the meeting held at Central station Okara on Tuesday.

While giving briefing, the spokesperson stated that rescue emergency services were provided to as many as 660 road accidents,1005 medical,15 fire,53 crime and 146 other incident during the month of November.

The rescue-1122 also provided service to 727 people including11 died on the spot,156 injured were provided first aid and 560 people were shifted to hospital.

The officer praised the performance of the officials during the meeting.