District emergency officer visits Galyat to review snow cover winter plan

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak along with Emergency Officer Fahad Ali Masood here on Saturday paid a visit to Galyat to review the winter snow cover plan for tourists and visited various points.

According to the winter snow cover plan, visits were made to various points for timely response to other emergencies in Galiyat including Bara Gali, Churian, Kalabagh, Nithyagli, Donga Gali, Ayubia, Tohidabad and Changla Gali.

Arif Khattak issued orders to all rescue personnel to provide better rescue service to deal with any emergency to the tourists and locals during and after snowfall.

District Emergency Officer Muhammad Arif Khattak also met with traffic police officials and said that Rescue 1122 and traffic police would continue to serve the public together.