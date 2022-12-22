District emergency officer visits Mansehra Jail

(@FahadShabbir)

District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Arif Khattak on Thursday paid a visit to District Jail Mansehra on the special invitation of Jail Superintendent Najam Abbasi.

The Jail Superintendent to District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Arif Khattak during his visit gave a briefing.

District Emergency Officer Abbottabad Arif Khattak met the prisoners during his detailed inspection of the jail building.

He also inspected the beautiful and useful objects made by the inmates of the jail and appreciated their skill.

Arif Khattak said,"In the coming days, basic lifesaving sessions, first aid, fire prevention and awareness sessions on dealing with all kinds of emergencies will be held in the emergency training workshop."Jail Superintendent Najam Abbasi appreciated and paid rich tribute to the services of Rescue 1122.