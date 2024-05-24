District Emergency Operation Centre Established In Sanghar Amid Heatwave Threat
Muhammad Irfan Published May 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Sanghar Dr Imran ul Hassan Khowaja has announced the establishment of a District Emergency Operation Center at the Deputy Commissioner's Office.
The initiative was in response to the severe heat and potential heatwave threats, following directives from the government of Sindh and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).
The Emergency Operation Center will operate 24/7 to provide timely communication and information. Residents of the district were advised to contact the centre immediately in case of any emergencies. The center can be reached at phone numbers 0235920116, 0235920117 and via fax at 0235920101.
