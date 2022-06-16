UrduPoint.com

District Emergency Operations Center Inaugurated In DC Office

June 16, 2022

District Emergency Operations Center inaugurated in DC office

Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday visited Faisalabad and inaugurated the upgraded District Emergency Operations Center in DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab (SMBR) Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Thursday visited Faisalabad and inaugurated the upgraded District Emergency Operations Center in DC office.

Deputy Commissioner Lt. (R.) Sohail Ashraf, ADCR Abid Hussain, ACs Muhammad Umar Maqbool, Sahibzada Muhammad Yousuf, AOC Riaz Hussain Anjum and In-charge Center Muhammad Sadiq were also present.

The Senior Member Board of Revenue was briefed about the working of Emergency Operations Center.

The SMBR also checked attendance of staff in the center and said that main objective of this center was to deal with any emergent situation and provide prompt relief to the general public.

He said that the same platform would also be used for obtaining information regarding arrangements for national and local events.

Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf said that the center would remain functional round the clock and representatives of all departments would perform duties in shifts to deal with any incident.

Later, SMBR chaired a meeting where he was briefed about the initiatives of board of revenue.

Divisional Commissioner Zahid Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Lt. (retd) Sohail Ashraf and others were also present in the meeting.

The SMBR also visited the under construction complex at DC Office and various Dehi Markaz Maal to review facilities being provided to the visitors.

Later, he also visited the site of old vegetable market and appreciated the successful operation of district administration against encroachments there.

