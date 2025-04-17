District Emergency Response Committee discusses dengue situation

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2025) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Rawalpindi on Thursday chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Abdullah Khan.

The meeting reviewed the current situation regarding dengue prevention and control.

During the briefing, it was reported that under indoor surveillance, a total of 1,989,272 houses were checked in the district, out of which 3,052 homes were found with dengue larvae, while 5,526 containers tested positive.

According to outdoor surveillance reports, 415,533 locations were inspected, with 445 sites having dengue larvae and 753 containers found positive.

From April 1 till now, indoor surveillance reports at the town level showed 326,163 houses were checked, with 1,122 homes having larvae and 1,690 containers testing positive.

It was further briefed that outdoor surveillance covered 98,535 locations, with 201 positive sites and 284 containers confirmed with dengue larvae during the same period.

Regarding punitive actions taken by the health authority, a total of 149 FIRs were registered, 246 locations were sealed, 805 fines were issued, and Rs. 407,000.0 in penalties were imposed.

Additionally, a briefing was given on Phase 6 of sweep activities conducted from March 19 to April 15, in which 38.90% of the target was achieved.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khan directed all departments to work with teamwork and responsibility to make the anti-dengue campaign more effective. He said that public safety is the government’s top priority, and all efforts will be made to control dengue.