District Emergency Response Committee meeting held

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) A meeting of the District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Syed Hassan Raza in Narowal on Wednesday.

As per details, District Police Officer Malik Naveed was a special guest. Besides that the meeting was attended by CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider, DO Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, Focal Person for DHQ Hospital Dr. Rahat Javed Khan, President of the Private school Association Anwar-ul-Haq Chaudhry, and representatives from various departments including agriculture, livestock, fisheries, population, Rescue 1122, civil defense, environment, education, higher education, district council, municipal committees, food authority, special education, highways, and buildings.

The meeting reviewed the implementation of anti-dengue measures across the district. The DC assessed the ongoing activities and instructed an intensified surveillance of potential dengue mosquito breeding sites.

He emphasized the thorough monitoring of hotspots, including cemeteries, service stations, and construction sites, in accordance with the relevant schedule.

The DC directed all departments concerned to fulfill their responsibilities diligently to ensure the complete prevention of dengue.

He stressed that field teams should be visibly active in combating dengue larvae and that any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.

During the meeting, CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider and DO Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq informed the Deputy Commissioner and the DPO that, over the past week, indoor teams from the Health Department conducted 62,200 house inspections, while outdoor teams carried out 13,320 activities.

Additionally, 1,622 hotspots were thoroughly checked, and 57 notices were issued concerning dengue surveillance.

