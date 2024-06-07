Open Menu

District Emergency Response Committee Meeting Held In Okara

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 11:40 PM

District Emergency Response Committee meeting held here on Friday under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Okara Captain (Retired) Farrukh Atiq Khan

CEO Health Dr. Saifullah Waraich, District Health Officer Dr. Ahmed Kamal, MS DHQ Syed Sajjad Gilani, Department of Health, education, Municipal Committee, and other related departments were also present.

CDC Officer Chaudhry Mohammad Asghar briefed the participants of the meeting about measures taken for anti-dengue campaign.

Deputy Commissioner Farrukh Atiq Khan instructed the officers concerned to speed up dengue surveillance operation specially in the monsoon season.

He said that on the directives of the Punjab government, the steps have been taken for anti-dengue, adding that

all necessary arrangements should be made to effectively control the dengue cases in the area.

