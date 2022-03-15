District emergency response committee meets

(@FahadShabbir)

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A meeting of District Emergency Response Committee was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Narowal Saba Asghar, in which, the progress of anti-dengue and corona vaccination campaign was reviewed.

In the meeting, the departments concerned presented a weekly report to the Deputy Commissioner on the special campaign of corona and activities conducted by the concerned officers regarding dengue surveillance.

Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar directed the officers concerned to achieve the targets by March 31.

She directed the Assistant Commissioners to monitor the steps taken for weekly dengue and corona vaccination campaign in their respective tehsils.

She directed the officers concerned to pay full attention regarding dengue surveillance and negligence would not be tolerated in this regard.

The DC said that besides informing the people about precautionary measures against dengue, full attention should also be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.

CEO Health Dr. Khalid Javed and Focal Person Dr. Muhammad Tariq briefed the Deputy Commissioner about dengue and said that during this week, 66,592 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams and 13,741 visits were made by 74 outdoor teams and 1318 hotspots were checked.

They said that 95 per cent people in the district had been given first dose of coronavirus while 83 per cent had been given the second dose.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Umer Farooq Warraich, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Umar Farooq Warraich, Assistant Commissioner Zafarwal Dr. Arshad Wattoo, MS DHQ Dr Latif Afzal, District Entomologist Amanat Ali besides Environment, Agricultureand education, Higher Education, Civil Defence, Civil Defense, Rescue-1122 and other officialsattended the meeting.