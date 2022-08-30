UrduPoint.com

District Emergency Response Committee Reviews Dengue Situation

Faizan Hashmi Published August 30, 2022

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Muhammad Hanif chaired a meeting of the district emergency response committee to review dengue situation in the district.

Focal Person-cum District Officer Health Dr. Mohammad Tariq briefed the ADCG Narowal about the measures taken by the authorities concerned for dengue surveillance during this week. He said that during the week, 64,729 houses were visited by 414 indoor teams, while 13,692 were visited by 74 outdoor teams and 1,321 hotspots were checked.

Muhammad Hanif issued instructions to the officers concerned and said that merely paperwork regarding dengue surveillance was not acceptable. The teams will have to go into the field for performance of their duties.

He said that every officer would be responsible for his work and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

The ADCG said that it was very important for every institution and every individual to be involved in the departmental efforts for dengue prevention. He directed the assistant commissioners to hold tehsil response committee meetings on daily basis and keep close eye on surveillance.

The meeting was attended by Chief Executive Officer Health Dr. Khalid Javed, District Officer Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, along with heads of all district departments including education, Higher Education, Agriculture, Information, Rescue-1122, Civil Defence, food, Environment, Industries, Fisheries, District Council, and Highways.

