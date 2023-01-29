District emergency service get 30 more rescue motorbikes

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :As many as 30 more rescue motorbikes have been provided to District Emergency Service Muzaffargarh.

District Emergency Officer Muzaffargarh Dr. Hussain Mian has termed it a big step towards providing emergency services to the people of the district at their doorstep.

He further said that Secretary/Director General Punjab Emergency Service Dr. Rizwan Naseer has provided gift of another 30 motorbike ambulances.

It would help in providing the best emergency services to people in narrow streets and further improve the efficiency of rescue workers.