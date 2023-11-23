District Enforcement Committee meeting held to combat electricity theft, ensure recoveries

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Thursday chaired a meeting of the District Enforcement Committee to discuss and strategize measures against electricity theft and ensure the recovery of outstanding dues

In the meeting, a comprehensive overview of the performance of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) and the actions taken against those involved in electricity theft and defaults were discussed in detail.

Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal underscored the need for continuous improvement in preventing electricity theft and boosting efforts for dues recovery.

He stressed the importance of enhanced coordination and the strict enforcement of laws against individuals engaged in electricity theft and defaulting on payments.

Deputy Commissioner Iqbal emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards electricity theft and urged strict adherence to government directives aimed at providing relief and reducing load shedding.

During the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal issued instructions for magistrates and police personnel to collaborate closely, conducting thorough inspections and taking legal actions against violators across the district. He highlighted the significance of mutual cooperation to ensure the effective implementation of laws and enforcement against wrongdoing.