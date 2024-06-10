District Examined Board for Disabled meets:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The meeting of the District Examined Board for Disabled (visually impaired) was held at District Headquarters Hospital Mianwali on Monday.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Khizar Hayyat Khan, Eye Specialist Dr. Azmatullah Khan, Medical Social Welfare Officer Irfan Abbas, and other members of the board participated in the meeting.

A total of 79 cases of blind people were reviewed, in which 38 individuals were declared disabled.

Nine cases were rejected, four cases were referred for further examination, and 28 people were absent in the meeting.

On the occasion, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Khizar Hayyat Khan said that the Punjab government was taking special measures for the welfare of people with disabilities.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya, disability certificates were being issued after completing all the required processes for the cases presented in the District Examined Board for disabled on time, he added.