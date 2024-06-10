Open Menu

District Examined Board For Disabled Meets:

Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM

District Examined Board for Disabled meets:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The meeting of the District Examined Board for Disabled (visually impaired) was held at District Headquarters Hospital Mianwali on Monday.

Deputy Director of Social Welfare Khizar Hayyat Khan, Eye Specialist Dr. Azmatullah Khan, Medical Social Welfare Officer Irfan Abbas, and other members of the board participated in the meeting.

A total of 79 cases of blind people were reviewed, in which 38 individuals were declared disabled.

Nine cases were rejected, four cases were referred for further examination, and 28 people were absent in the meeting.

On the occasion, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Khizar Hayyat Khan said that the Punjab government was taking special measures for the welfare of people with disabilities.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya, disability certificates were being issued after completing all the required processes for the cases presented in the District Examined Board for disabled on time, he added.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Mianwali All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024

4 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today

17 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..

21 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

22 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

1 day ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

2 days ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

2 days ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

2 days ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan