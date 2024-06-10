District Examined Board For Disabled Meets:
Sumaira FH Published June 10, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The meeting of the District Examined Board for Disabled (visually impaired) was held at District Headquarters Hospital Mianwali on Monday.
Deputy Director of Social Welfare Khizar Hayyat Khan, Eye Specialist Dr. Azmatullah Khan, Medical Social Welfare Officer Irfan Abbas, and other members of the board participated in the meeting.
A total of 79 cases of blind people were reviewed, in which 38 individuals were declared disabled.
Nine cases were rejected, four cases were referred for further examination, and 28 people were absent in the meeting.
On the occasion, Deputy Director of Social Welfare Khizar Hayyat Khan said that the Punjab government was taking special measures for the welfare of people with disabilities.
On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Khalid Javed Goraya, disability certificates were being issued after completing all the required processes for the cases presented in the District Examined Board for disabled on time, he added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by six runs
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Rain delays Pakistan-India match today
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and Indi ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024
Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..
ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season
Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five brick kilns sealed for causing pollution1 minute ago
-
ANF seizes over 262 kg drugs in five operations1 minute ago
-
Minister Salik applauds successful completion of pre-Hajj flight operations21 minutes ago
-
Five outlaws held31 minutes ago
-
KP govt urged to meet peoples’ expectations1 hour ago
-
PM attends Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Faraz Ilyas1 hour ago
-
Govt all set to present people-friendly, development-oriented budget 2024-25 : Muqam1 hour ago
-
AUP holds training workshop on “Self-Assessment Document Preparation”2 hours ago
-
DC bans illegal cattle markets2 hours ago
-
PM praises Team Pakistan for good display of bowling against India in ICC T20 World Cup13 hours ago
-
AJK PM grieves over tragic road accident in Neelam Valley13 hours ago
-
CM inagurates projects at Naya Nazimambad13 hours ago